Xiaomi Mi 9’s new Beauty skills include Age Detection, Smart slimming and more

Xiaomi did reveal last week that the flagship Mi 9 will be launched on February 20. Interestingly, this is the same date Samsung has scheduled to announce the Galaxy S10 series but Samsung isn’t the one grabbing the headline in the buildup to that date. Instead, Xiaomi is grabbing all attention with the barrage of official details that are being released by the Chinese giant since last week. To confirm that the Mi 9 will be available globally, Xiaomi has been releasing the details on Weibo and on its official Twitter page. The details continue to stream out, the latest coming out from Xiaomi’s co-founder and President Lin Bin. The detail is Mi 9’s new beauty features or capabilities.

According to the details, Xiaomi has added a new algorithm to the Mi 9’s beauty feature. This algorithm will bring several innovative beauty features such as age detection especially the ability to identify babies and to customize the baby’s light beauty so that the skin looks exactly like that of a baby when a group photo of parent and children are taken. Further, the Mi 9 beauty feature will pan out based on different genders. So, male and females can take pictures together without any party getting over-exposed.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Jingdong Mall listing appears; Could it be launching with Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20?

In addition, Lin Bin disclosed that the Mi 9 will come with a smart slimming feature specially designed for girls. Now, girls can enhance their photos to bring out that figure 8 shape even when they don’t have one. The feature incorporates smart face-lifting, waist, breast enhancement, hip lifting, stovepipe, calf pulling, and different skinny and posture according to different leg types and postures.

(via)