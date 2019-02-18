Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Jingdong Mall listing appears; Could it be launching with Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20?

Xiaomi’s upcoming launch event on Feb. 20 will be serve as a platform for announcing the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition. Will there be a successor for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE upper mid-range phone that was announced with Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition flagship phones? A listing of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE has been spotted on Jingdong Mall which indicates that it may also get announced along with Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition on Wednesday.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Jingdong Mall listing has no information on its specifications. The handset is currently out of stock, but the listing claims that the shipments will be carried out between March 11 and March 20. The seller that has added the listing of the phone has a good reputation among buyers, it appears that the Mi 9 SE could be announced soon.

Qualcomm has recently launched the Snapdragon 712 mobile platform with improved clocking speed than the Snapdragon 710 which powers the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. There is a possibility that the Snapdragon 712 could be powering the Mi 9 SE.

The Mi 8 SE sported a wider notch like the other Mi 8 phones. Hence, it can be said that the Mi 9 SE may feature a waterdrop-style notched display like the Mi 9 flagship phone. Wang Teng Thomas who is the Product Director with Xiaomi has claimed that even mid-range phones from the company will be equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner. Hence, the Mi 9 SE may also feature and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 9 with 12 GB RAM scores highest on Master Lu

The Xiaomi Mi 8 SE was announced in two models such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at its launch. Later, a higher variant featuring 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage was also introduced. These models were respectively priced 1,799 Yuan (~$265), 1,999 Yuan (~$295) and 2,299 Yuan (~$339). Probably, the Mi 9 SE may also get introduced in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants.

(source|via)