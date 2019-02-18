Vivo sub-brand iQOO’s upcoming smartphone showcased, features triple rear camera sensors

Last week, Vivo launched its sub-brand named iQOO, which is aiming to sell premium flagship smartphones. Amid rumors regarding the company’s first device to be a foldable smartphone, the company showcased a phone during a live television broadcast.

Interestingly, the iQOO smartphone showcased by the company isn’t the foldable one as previously rumored. In the video, a model was holding the upcoming unnamed smartphone in her hands. While the phone’s closeup wasn’t shown, it showcased the phone’s sleek design.

From the video, it’s pretty clear that the smartphone features triple camera sensors on the phone’s back panel. This further reiterates that Vivo is planning to position this new smartphone brand as a premium one. As the phone’s front part wasn’t shown, we are not sure about the notched display or the front-facing camera sensors.

Since no fingerprint sensor is visible on the back side, it’s safe to assume that the phone could come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. In line with Vivo flagship phones, this one too could have minimal bezels surrounding the display.

If this is indeed a flagship smartphone from iQOO, we expect the device to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest — Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. Along with the usual set of connectivity options and Android-powered OS, we also expect the phone to have a larger capacity battery.

Following the steps of Oppo and Xiaomi of launching a new independent smartphone brand (Realme by Oppo and Redmi by Xiaomi), Vivo introduced a new sub-brand “iQOO” last week. Its Weibo account reveals that the brand belongs to Vivo Mobile Communications Co. Ltd.

While there’s not much information available related to the iQOO brand, it is expected to focus on premium devices given that Vivo is already doing well in the entry-level and mid-range segment. Vivo phones have been available in China within a price bracket of 1,000 Yuan (~$147) and 4,000 Yuan (~$590) and thus, the iQOO brand is expected to sell premium flagship phones worth over 5,000 Yuan (~$738).

Since Vivo hasn’t revealed much information related to its iQOO brand, there’s a possibility that the China-based company could share details during the Mobile World Congress 2019, which is set to kick-off from 25th February and end of 28th February.