Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Gets Benchmarked, Floors The Kirin 960

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 835, its new chip for flagship devices for next year a few weeks ago. The chip is one of the few 10nm SoCs that have been announced. While the earliest time we might see the chip in action is during CES in January, someone has uploaded results of the phone’s graphics performance on GFXBench.

It is no longer news that Qualcomm’s chips offer the best performance when it comes to graphics. Other chips may outperform them in other areas but not when it comes to graphics.

The phone used for the test is unknown but from the device info we can see it has a 5.9” Quad HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 20MP rear camera that can record 4K videos, a 12MP selfie camera that also records 4K videos, runs Android Nougat, and most important of all, has an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The SD 835 uses an Adreno 540 GPU and its performance is compared against the Kirin 960’s ARM Mali-G71.

Some of the GPU tests include Manhattan 3.1 where the Adreno 540 scores 2571 frames (45.1 Fps) compared to the Kirin’s 1528 frames (24.6 Fps). In the Manhattan test, Qualcomm’s GPU achieves 3839 frames (61.9 Fps) against the 2090 frames (33.7 Fps) scored by Huawei’s chip. And lastly, in the T-Rex test, the SD 835 scores 6435 frames (115.2 Fps), trumping the Kirin 960’s 4059 frames (72.5 Fps).

Qualcomm has really done well with this chip but since we all know the cat-and-mouse game that goes on when it comes to processors, we expect Huawei to unveil a new chip that offers the same performance right about the time Qualcomm is announcing an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 835.