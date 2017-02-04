ZTE Blade A2 Plus Released in India

If you live in India and are on the search for a new mid-range phone, you should probably take a look at ZTE’s new phone, the Blade A2 Plus.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus boasts the usual features you will find in an average mid-range device. There is a 5.5-inch full HD display, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano only), a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front facing camera. However, while most of these mid-range phones offer very similar specs, ZTE has made an effort to stand out.

The Blade A2Plus’s has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear that is clickable. So apart from unlocking your phone, you can long press on it to turn on the flashlight; double click to take photos; and a single click will take screenshots. ZTE has also incorporated features similar to Google’s fingerprint gestures. So swiping down the fingerprint scanner on any screen will bring up your notification drawer and swiping up will bring up recent apps. The Blade A2 Plus also packs a massive 5000mAh battery.

ZTE’s Blade A2 Plus has a MTK6750T processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage which can be increased via one of the SIM slots doubling as a microSD card slot. There is VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port.

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus ships with MiFavor 3.5 which is based on Android Marshmallow. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart starting on Monday for Rs. 11,999(~$179) and you can choose from either gold or grey color variants.

