These Full Active LCD Displays From JDI Feature Super Slim Bezels On All Four Sides

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) yesterday announced the development of a new LCD display which it calls “Full Active” LCD Display (XO) which features ultra-slim design bezels on all four sides of the screen. The new “Full Active” display has found its first introduction in a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD display for smartphone devices.

JDI Full Active LCD display

The new display type was manufactured by adopting a new high-density wiring schematics and with the use of new processing and module assembly technologies. These all combine to create a slim display which requires less bezels, since the control units are small. The current range of LCD panels usually feature larger bezels at the top or bottom which houses the electronic and lighting control units.

JDI claims the newly designed LCD module structure will allow the size of a smartphone to be as slim as the display size and this could launch a whole new design pattern in smartphones. Already plans are underway to commence mass production of the display by the end of March 2017, so we could be seeing smartphones sporting this new display technology as early as next year. Apart from smartphones, JDI hopes to develop LCDs for various display sporting smart gadgets with this new technology.

JDI is a four-year-old company formed in 2012 through the consolidation of the display panel businesses of Sony, Hitachi and Toshiba. The company has grown to become a leading global manufacturer of advanced small and medium sized LTPS LCD panels. JDI’s displays can be found in smartphones, tablets, automotive electronics, digital cameras, medical equipment and other electronic devices.

The company has struggled in recent times due to the proliferation of LCD manufacturers in China and the shift to OLED displays spearheaded by Samsung’s AMOLED panels which seem to achieve better resolutions than LCDs. But with this recent technology, JDI could just reclaim the technological edge it has over other smaller LCD manufacturers. Also, it remains to be seen if this can halt the steady migration towards OLED displays.

