blackview bv4000 pro discount

Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3 Review – A Beautiful Budget Smartphone

AsusReviewTop Stories

by Linus Aug 19, 2016 1:04 am 4

Share
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 0

You may better know Asus as a computer brand but they also make some pretty good phones. The Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3 is the smartphone that costs just $150, it is made out of metal and it is beautiful. Learn more in our full review.

Thanks to Gearbest for sending Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3 for a review.

Buy Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: VIDEO REVIEW

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: UNBOXING

IMG_4432JPG IMG_4434JPG

The Pegasus 3 comes in a rather simple box and inside of it you can find a charger, USB cable and some paperwork.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: SPECS

Display
5.2″ 720p (HD)
Processor
Mediatek MT6737, quad-core, 1.3GHz (max)
RAM
2GB
Camera
5MP Front/13MP Back
Connectivity
Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, GPS, WIFI, GSM,EDGE, GPRS, UMTS, HSPA, HSPA+, dual-SIM.
Battery
4.100 mAh (non-removable)
Dimensions
149.5 x 73.7 x 8.6 mm / 158g
OS
Android 6.0
Storage
16GB (expandable via microSD card slot up to 64GB)

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: DESIGN and DISPLAY

IMG_4209JPG

Design is definitely one of the strong points of this device. The phone sports a metal shell, except for the plastic top and bottom parts for antennas.

IMG_4210JPG

I love the way the device feels in the hand due to rounded corners on the back and due to the fact that it is a rather compact phone.

IMG_4024JPG

We have a 5.2” display, which only has 720p resolution. Still, it is a pretty good LCD panel and it should be enough for most users. The only shortcoming is that it could have a slightly better sunlight legibility.

IMG_4104JPG

It’s great that the phone has a notification LED light, which sits next to the 5MP selfie shooter. However, we only have the on-screen navigation buttons that cannot be customized. Well, at least you can press the multitasking button to take a screenshot.

IMG_4059JPG

As for optics, we have a 13MP shooter and a single LED flash.

The fingerprint scanner is pretty accurate and it unlocks your phone straight from the standby mode. However, it is not the fastest I’ve seen, especially if you want to use it a couple of times in a row. On the other hand, if you don’t need to unlock our phone every 2 seconds, the fingerprint sensor works just fine.

IMG_4021JPG

The loudspeaker can get pretty loud but don’t expect very good sound quality. You can tweak the audio settings if you want but my biggest concern is that the sound gets a little distorted at the highest volume settings.

The metal-made buttons do not rattle and they have a good tactile response.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

IMG_4118JPG

The $150 Asus Pegasus 3 is not going to be your next flagship device as it sports a quad-core MTK6737 chip with the max. clock speeds of 1.3GHz, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The 720p display means that the phone doesn’t need to push too many pixels and thus, the gaming performance is good. I played a few games on the highest graphics and there were just a few skipped frames. Finally, the phone does not have any overheating issues.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: BENCHMARKS

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: USER INTERFACE

As for user interface performance, it is pretty good too as I didn’t have any lag or hiccups.

As for the UI itself, the phone runs on the Asus ZenUI, which is built on top of Android 6.0. It’s up to you whether you like the looks of it but you can always download a third-party launcher.

IMG_4046JPG

We have a few added features, customization options and pre-installed apps to play with. Just to name a few, you can turn on the blue light filter of the display or select from a variety of gesture and motion controls that work pretty well. Finally, a photo-collage app allows you to stitch a few photos if you feel creative.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: CAMERA

The 13MP camera takes pictures fast. We have a few shooting modes but many of them require a tripod to get usable photos.

I took most of the shots using the auto-mode and the daylight picture quality is really good for a $150 phone. There is a decent amount of detail, and the images look pretty sharp. However, dynamic range adjustment is usually off.

In general, cheap phones don’t take great photos in low-light. The Pegasus 3 will not impress you but it is not that bad either. You can get some okay looking shots considering the category of this phone.

The selfie camera, however, could be better. Images have quite a lot of noise and the level of detail is pretty low.

The 1080p video quality is pretty good for the class. As usual to most of the cheap phones, there is no continuous auto-focus feature. See a video review for a video sample.

Download full resolution camera samples

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: CONNECTIVITY

IMG_3983JPG

When it comes to connectivity, the Asus Pegasus 3 will not disappoint you.

IMG_4427JPG

It comes with a dual-SIM card tray, which can take either 2 SIMs or 1 SIM and the microSD card.

The call quality and signal reception are good, the GPS is fast and accurate. The Wifi also works fine but the phone does not always reconnect to the last used Wifi network, which is kind of annoying and hopefully this will be fixed soon. Also, keep in mind that the phone does not support 5GHz connection.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: BATTERY LIFE

IMG_3985JPG

One of the key highlights of the phone is a huge 4100mAh battery that performs very well. I could get almost 7 hours of screen-on on a mixed use that translates to at least 1.5 or 2 days of usage.

Also, you can use a variety of power saving options to get even better results.

IMG_4436JPG

However, the phone does not support quick charging feature and it takes around 4 hours to fully charge it.

Asus Pegasus 3 Review: CONCLUSIONS

IMG_4116JPG

The Asus Pegasus 3 is the cheapest phone from their Zenfone line and it is a pretty good phone for the price.

IMG_4057JPG

It is well-constructed and feels premium due to its metal build, it performs well whether you use the phone for basic tasks or gaming. Also, the phone takes great photos in daylight and it has a fantastic battery life.

IMG_4001JPG

On the other hand, you have to know that the phone sports only a 720p resolution display, and you can’t switch the position of on-screen navigation buttons.

IMG_4423JPG

Although the selfie camera may be enough for social media, the image quality does not impress. Also, there is no 5GHz Wifi support and the sometimes the phone struggles reconnecting to the last used Wifi network. Finally, the phone’s battery life may be fantastic but it does not support fast charging feature.

IMG_4018JPG

At the end of the day, the Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3 has a few shortcomings like most of the cheap phones but it is still a good buying option at the price of just $150.

Buy Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3

4.5

Asus Zenfone Pegasus 3 has a few shortcomings like most of the cheap phones but it is still a good buying option at the price of just $150.

Design and Build
Display
Hardware
User Interface
Camera
Connectivity
Battery Life
Overall Performance
Value for Money
Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • willysson

    $100 specs for $150!

    • it’s not all about the specs when it comes to smartphones. We have to look at the whole package and software optimization that can make the best use of hardware.

  • Ionut Johnny

    Great review Linus. This is a nice phone but you can find the LeEco Le 2 X520 Snapdragon 652 for 180 $ with Vat and duty free.

  • Mecca 0497

    Which one is more good at gaming, asus zenfone 2 ZE551 (4/32) or this Pegasus 3 but (3/32)…?

    Since zenfone 2 still using intel, and pegasus 3 using mediatek as it’s chip. This make me so confuse

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin