Vivo Announces the Vivo XPlay 6 with Dual Curved Display & Powerful f/1.7 IMX362 Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Smartphone makers are increasingly surprising fans at its launch event, releasing products in addition to what we expect. We know how Xiaomi managed to surprise us all with the Xiaomi Mi Mix concept phone at the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 unveiling and looks like Vivo has also done something similar at its Vivo X9 and X9 Plus launch event today. The company unveiled an additional flagship, the Vivo XPlay 6 coming with slightly upgraded features as compared to the previous generation Vivo XPlay 5.

Continuing the tradition, the new Vivo XPlay 6 also comes with a dual curved display on the front. The screen is of 5.46-inches and comes with 2K resolution. Inside, there is a surprise — Snapdragon 820. Yes, despite launching near the end of the year, the company has used Snapdragon 820 quad-core chip instead of the updated and slightly faster Snapdragon 821. There is 6GB of RAM on board and 128GB of internal storage. The battery is quite large as well, measuring 4080mAh in capacity with fast charging support. The company has somehow limited the thickness of the phone to just 5.2mm, despite this large battery.

As for the camera, Vivo has made sure that the XPlay 6 comes with powerful sensors, both up front as well as the back. The flagship comes with a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor at the back along with another 5MP secondary sensor. So, it’s a dual camera setup. The camera module comes with 4-axis OIS, large f/1.7 aperture, 1.2μ pixels, 0.03s focus, and depth of field effect, thanks to the additional camera at the back. Up front, the phone features a capable 16MP sensor with soft lights.

Vivo’s smartphones are known for its Hi-Fi audio, and the Vivo XPlay 6 is no different. The phone comes with ES9038 + 3xOPA1622 audio chip to ensure top quality audio output. Other features of the phone include an all metal body, dual SIM dual standby and new Funtouch 3.0 OS.

Vivo’s premium smartphones are never cheap, and neither is the Vivo XPlay 6. The phone is priced at 4498 Yuan ($655) and will go on sale from December 12 via offline and online sales channels.

Here’s a promo video for the XPlay 6’s camera.



Always be the first to know. Follow us: