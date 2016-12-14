blackview giveaway

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win a Free PIPO W1 Pro Tablet

by Shine Wong ago 16

gizmochina giveaway

Gizmochina along with Banggood is conducting a PiPo W1 Pro Giveaway to gift a brand new device to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing Windows tablet.

Learn more about the PIPO W1 Pro tablet

PIPO W1 pro is a 2 in 1 deformation of the design of digital products. In addition to being available as a tablet, you can also use a dedicated hard shell hinge keyboard t o form a mini-notebook computer. PIPO W1 pro also supports handwriting input, with the standard electromagnetic pen, allowing you to work handy. With a 10.1 inch IPS screen, the resolution up to 1920×1200 pixel.

banggood christmas

Visit Banggood for the Christmas Promotion

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Good luck!

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free PIPO W1 Pro Windows Tablet

  • MANJIT SARMA

    Entered, hope to win this time after many attempts…

    • Nitin Bansal

      Bhai Iske result ka pta hai kuch??

      • MANJIT SARMA

        Nehi…

      • MANJIT SARMA

        Yah, announced!

  • Alexandra Barros

    Sincere Thanks for the kind and unique opportunity!!!

    Fingers Crossed… All 20, Smiles!!!

    Happy Holidays!!!

  • mf1gt3r

    Looking forward to da good news.

  • Saku

    I’ll enter for the sake of losing.

  • Heinz Dundersztyc

    Awwww – would be AWESOME to win this.

    But guys -why you uploaded picture with worse specs?
    There is windows 10 – no 8.1
    There is 4 GB of Ram – no 2 GB.
    There is 10.1 inch Full HD screen – no 10.1 inch 1280 x 800. And much more!

    Maaaaan win this, and have possibility to install few programs from my descopt PC. And have posssibility to watch anime, or read manga online in bed. Awwww…

    Fingers crossed! (ﾉ^∇^)ﾉﾟ

  • Carlos Luis Barón Carrero

    Who won?

  • Yusuf Nur Fauzan

    PIPO W1 Pro Tablet 😀 amazing!!

  • fofo

    winner ?????????????????????????????????????????????

  • MANJIT SARMA

    Winner, please!

  • Ali

    Hi I want to win

  • vasmas

    Winner, please!

  • Nitin Bansal

    Waiting for Giveaway results.

  • Alexandra Barros

    Sincere Congratulations to the winner!!! Enjoy ’til the max your master prize!!!

    To Gismochina and Banggood, for initiatives like this one, transforming itech dreams of admirers, into unforgettable reality…. You ROCK!!!

