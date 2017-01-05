Real image of Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks: Tough Competition for Xiaomi Mi MIX

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is going to play a major role in helping Samsung salvage a large chunk of its reputation. While the whole world is eager to know and see what Samsung is planning, the company is trying its possible best to prevent further details from leaking. But we do not think it’s recording much success as what is said to be a real image of the upcoming phone surfaced online recently.

The image is of a Samsung phone with gold chrome bezels that are considerably smaller than what you have on the S7 and S7 Edge. The physical home button is also absent and the display is curved on both sides. It doesn’t look like the S8 could get any realer than this and Xiaomi’s Mi MIX better prepare for some competition.

Rumors going round say the Galaxy S8 will feature 8GB of RAM which is double that of last year’s flagships; and also have UFS 2.1 storage. There is also mention of it being available in two sizes: a 5-inch variant and a larger 6-inch model presumed to be called the Galaxy S8 Plus and probably aimed at fans of the Galaxy Note series.

The image above shares some design similarities to a render( below) that was leaked earlier although we would have loved this leak more if it were black.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date

Samsung usually announces its flagship during Mobile World Congress but this year is going to be different. It is expected to delay it further by a couple of months and hold a separate launch event for it in New York.

Latest report from Samsung’s home country says the Galaxy S8 will be released on the 18th of April although an unveiling ceremony will have been carried out in Late March or Early April before the April 18 Global release. A separate report also says that Samsung will start mass production of the phone in March which sounds pretty late if it is indeed going to be released in April. Do note that the dates have not been confirmed so you might want to take this with a pinch of salt.

