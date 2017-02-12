360 Mobiles N5 N-series Smartphone Launching on February 22

In the previous week, a leaked photo of a probable Nokia series smartphone had surfaced. Lee Soon, CEO of 360 Mobiles (previously known as Qiku) had posted on Weibo on Feb. 10 that the leaked photo belongs to the N series smartphone from his company and he would be revealing more information on Feb. 13. Today, he has revealed fresh information on the forthcoming N series phone from 360 Mobiles.

Soon has confirmed today through a new Weibo post that the company would be announcing a new phone named N5. Since the N5 launch teaser carries the text “N series once more,” it is likely that the N5 would arriving to introduce its new N series of smartphones. Some people who have reportedly received the Feb. 22 launch event invitation from the company have said that the it includes an image of the older Nokia N81 phone.

Even though the rumor mill has stated the 360 Mobiles N5 would appear like Nokia N series like Nokia N81 and Nokia N95, the listing of N5 with TENAA certification body from China has revealed the images of the smartphone. However, the images on N5 on TENAA suggests that it would not be sporting a form factor like the older N series phones from Nokia.

As far as the design of the upcoming N5 smartphone is concerned, the TENAA images suggest that it would be coming with a full metallic chassis and it houses traditional touch-sensitive buttons at the bottom of the display.

The TENAA listing of 360 Mobiles N5 has revealed that it has a model number of 1605-A01 and it features a 5.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone will be fueled by 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 653 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It will be running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

The native storage of Nokia is 32 GB and its expandable storage supports up to 128 GB of microSD card. It will be packed with a 3,290 mAh capacity battery. Although the fresh rumors suggest a pricing of around 2000 Yuan ($290) for 360 Mobiles N5, previous rumors have hinted that it may cost around 3,000 Yuan ($435).