Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Pricing Officially Announced

Xiaomi seems to have ditched rolling out the drums for the Redmi Note 4X launch, instead details about the phone came out in trickles. Now, the company has released the pricing for the mid-range smartphone which would start going on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was tipped as coming in three memory versions but for now what we have is a 3GB + 32GB version which would possibly be the base version and it retails for 999 Yuan ($144). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune customized version comes with a price tag of 1,299 Yuan ($188). The Hatsune edition seems to pack the same specs as the regular version but buyers also get a limited edition mobile power bank, a customized casing for the phone as well as the opportunity to download Hatsune theme in the future.

Basically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB of internal storage. There is a 13MP rear camera as well as a 5M front-facing camera along with a large 4,100mAh battery onboard. The phone also come with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full netcom support. The Hatsune Miku limited Edition comes in green, while there is also a Matte black, gold, Cherry Powder, and Grey color variants. It will go on sale on February 14 at 10AM via Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, Suning Tesco, Lynx official, and Jingdong and only the gold and grey variants will be available on that day. The Hatsune Limited edition will come in later at 2PM on the same February 14.