OnePlus 3T, ZTE Axon 7 and Three Others Get LineageOS

Last year popular open-source operating system for android devices, CyanogenMod announced it was shutting down. Following that, the company started afresh and became LineageOS. Over the past couple of weeks, they have announced builds for a number of devices. Today, they have added six new custom ROMs for the OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3, ZTE Axon 7 and three other devices.

The ROMs all have build number 14.1, a continuation from CyanogenMod’s 14.0, and are based on Android Nougat 7.1. The company has merged the files of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, so you will see it as one device. Alongside the ZTE Axon 7, the LG G3, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0, Galaxy Tab S2 9.7, HTC One M7 (GSM) and HTC One M7 (Verizon) have also gotten LineageOS 14.1.

LineageOS stats shows that the ROM for the OnePlus One (Bacon) is currently the most downloaded with a total of 35959. It is followed by Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 3 (Snapdragon Variant) with 18835 downloads and Samsung’s Galaxy S5 with 17100 downloads.

The list of devices currently supported are impressive. There is the Yu Yureka, the Xiaomi Mi Max, and even the Redmi 1s. If you own the OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, you can check here for the download link.

