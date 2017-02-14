Here’s Our First Real Look At The Green Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Edition

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Edition a couple of days back and since then the device has been hitting the airwaves in series of press renders. Until now, we were yet to see an hands-on image of the limited edition of the Redmi Note 4X but that is now in the past. Real live/ hands-on images of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku Edition have come out, giving us a glimpse of the green beauty.

On first sight, the Hatsune Miku Limited edition might be confused with a flagship device but the Redmi series are known to have cheap mid-range price tags. That doesn’t take away the fact that the design is premium and sleek. The customized version comes in green paint job only and has a fused antenna band design that is coated in silver. The camera and fingerprint sensor has a silver coated thin ring surrounding them.

The sleek design alone doesn’t account for the 1,299 Yuan ($189) price tag the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku edition has got. In addition to a great looking smartphone, buyers also get a limited edition mobile power bank, a customized casing for the phone as well as the opportunity to download Hatsune theme in the future.

The Hatsune Miku Edition shares the same specs lineup with the regular Redmi Note 4X which includes a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera as well as a large 4,100mAh battery. The Redmi Note 4X also come with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full Network support. The Redmi Note 4X, including the Hatsune Miku Edition went on sale in China today February 14 via Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, Suning Tesco, Lynx official, and Jingdong.