Asus ZenFone 3 Go Leaked Render and Specifications Surface; Launch Date Nearing

ASUS has launched the ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE in India. The company is expected to launch a very similar smartphone called ZenFone 3 Go in the home country of Taiwan and some other markets.

During a recent press conference, ASUS confirmed that it will be launching the ZenFone 3 Go budget smartphone and the camera-centric ZenFone 3 Zoom and the high-end ZenFone AR in the first quarter of this year. Apart from snapping beautiful selfies, the ZenFone 3 Go will be able to make impressive live streams.

The ASUS ZenFone 3 Go features a metallic chassis that is flanked with a 2.5D glass on the front. Unlike the ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, the ZenFone 3 Go does not feature volume rockers on the backside, but they are placed on the right edge of the phone. It is expected to arrive in color options like gold, rose gold and blue.

The ZenFone 3 Go is expected to feature a 5-inch display that offers a resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 410 chipset and 2 GB of RAM.

Related: ASUS ZenFone 4 Key Specs Surface; Release Date in May?

The native storage of ASUS ZenFone 3 Go is 16 GB. Its main camera is of 13-megapixel the features 1.4 μm pixel size and single LED flash. Its selfie shooter of 5-megapixel. It is also accompanied with an LED flash for better shooting selfies in low-light conditions. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner.

It is pegged to run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS that will be customized with Zen UI 3.0. Since it is a selfie-centric phone, it comes with beautification mode for adding videos on Facebook and YouTube.

Like the ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, the ZenFone 3 Go is expected to come with dual microphones and five-magnet speakers with smart amp for impressive audio experience. The ZenFone Go is rumored to include a 2,600 mAh battery. Speculations also indicate that it may feature a USB Type-C port.

ASUS had announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom and ZenFone AR in the previous month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017. The ZenFone 3 Zoom is going to sell with a pricing of $399 in North America and in Taiwan for 14,990 TWD. The pricing of ZenFone AR is not known yet.

Since both smartphones are now rumored to go on sale by next month and the ZenFone 4 is pegged to launch in May, the ZenFone 3 Go budget phone might get announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 later this month. It is expected to sell for 150 euros ($162).

(source)