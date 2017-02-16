Honor V9 May Be Launched Internationally as Honor 8 Pro

It is not unusual for Chinese manufacturers to launch a phone with one name in their home country and another name for the international variant. An example is OPPO’s R9 whose international variant is called the OPPO F1 Plus. News as it that Huawei plans to do the same with the soon-to-be released Honor V9.

The Honor V9 is a dual-camera phone scheduled to launch on February 21. It will be available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants and will have a 5.7-inch 2K display.

A Russian website, Hi-Tech says a phone with the same specs called the Honor 8 Pro will be announced at MWC. The Honor 8 Pro will have a Kirin 960 SoC clocked at 2.4GHz, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of expandable storage and two 12MP cameras on the rear. The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will also come with Android Nougat out of the box.

The only difference between both devices should be the absence of the China Mobile logo present on the image of the Honor V9 above. There is no news on the Honor 8 Pro making it to North America but judging from the success of the Honor 8, it will be unwise not to do so.

