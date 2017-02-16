Images of Huawei P10 Leaked: Confirms New Bold Colors

Yesterday, images of the Huawei P10 Plus leaked online. Today they have been followed by that of the Huawei P10, courtesy of Evan Blass.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will both be unveiled next week at Barcelona. The new devices are the successors to last year’s Huawei P9 and P9 Plus and bring along new and improved features.

The main difference between both devices are their displays. Both feature 5.5-inch displays but only the P10 Plus gets the dual-curved treatment. The P10 will instead sport a flat display.

The leaked image confirms that the device will be available in new and attractive colors. The image shows the blue, gold and green variants and we expect there should be more. The P9 is available in eight different colors, so chances are more colors will be announced in future.

Other differences between both devices are the camera setup and fingerprint scanner. Both have dual-cameras and according to leaks are the same sensors. However, the LED flash and laser focus module are positioned differently. The flash and laser focus module are stacked on top of one another in the P10 but are standing vertically in the P10 Plus. For the fingerprint scanner, the P10 Plus has its own on the rear which is a little above where the Huawei logo is on the Huawei P10. The P10 on the other hand settles for a physical home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

