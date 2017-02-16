New Leaked Image of the Xiaomi Mi 5C: No Physical Home Button

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is expected to be the first Xiaomi phone released with the Pinecone V670 processor. Rumored to be released in March, a new image of the phone has been leaked online showing it sporting a new design.

When the first set of images of the Mi 5C were leaked online back when it was still called Xiaomi Meri, the device featured a physical home button. However, this new image leaked on Weibo by @strong machine and said to have originated from a Foxconn factory lacks the physical home button. Another difference is the position of the front camera which has been moved from the right to the left.

This new device is better looking and the front bezels are thinner but since there is no picture of the rear we can’t confirm the position of the fingerprint scanner. The front also lacks the groove of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the Mi 5S. So we can’t say if there is one embedded underneath the display.

We might have to wait until more leaks surface or until the phone is eventually released in March. The Xiaomi Mi 5C is rumored to have a 5.5-inch display, 3GB RAM, 64GB of built-in storage and a 12MP Omnivision 12870 rear camera. The front camera is an 8MP shooter and there is a 4500mAh battery in it. Since MIUI 9 is not out yet, it should ship with MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0. Price is said to be about ¥1499 (~$218).

