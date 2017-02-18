Real Images of LG G6 Leaked: Shows Always on Display and Thin Bezels

Just a week before the LG G6 launches, real images of the device have surfaced online. These are not the first set of images showing the LG G6 but these are the first that shows the Always-on display.

This is a silver variant of the LG G6. Starting from the rear, we can see the dual cameras and the fingerprint scanner now have a new design. They flush with the rest of the body and are not raised like in the G5. The back plate is also reflective as the fluorescent tubes in the room are visible on it.

Up front is where the action is. LG is not aiming for symmetry with the G6 and its evident in how the top and bottom bezels are of varying sizes. The side bezels are pretty thin though and the way the screen curves at the corners look nice. The top bezel houses the front camera, sensors and earpiece while the lower bezel is were LG’s branding sits. The Always-on display shows the time, date, and battery level, so by simply whipping out your phone from your pocket you should know how much battery you have left.

The specs provided by the source says the LG G6 has a 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3200mAh battery. We are a bit surprised about the battery as a Korean media had reported earlier this week of it being larger than 3200mAh. Other features the LG G6 will have include Quad DAC, water resistance, and a Snapdragon 821 SoC

