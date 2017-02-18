Xiaomi Mi 6 Configuration Details Leak: 2K Display, Mi Note 2 Camera

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is not launching anytime soon. Xiaomi is not even attending MWC 2017. So if you have been unaware of that detail and been looking forward to the Mi 6 making an appearance, we are sorry to burst your bubble.

However the configuration details for Xiaomi’s next flagship were leaked on Weibo by a user called @Reviewer_Well. His post says the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be available in two variants: a 4GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant which will have a 1080p display and a 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant with a WQHD display.

He goes on to mention the camera details. The front facing camera is the Sony IMX268 8MP autofocus sensor which is the same one in the Xiaomi Mi Note 2. Sadly we won’t be getting the Mi Note 2’s 22.5MP rear sensor, instead the Mi 6 will have a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor.

Rumor has it that the Mi 6 will go on sale in April but there is still no launch date yet. These specifications are unconfirmed by Xiaomi, so you might want to take it with a pinch of salt.

