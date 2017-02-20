Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X sold out within seconds yet again

After quietly announcing the Redmi Note 4X, the device went on its first flash sale on February 14 and was an instant sell out. The next flash sale was slated for today and indeed, the device went up for sale today. A should be expected, all units of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X available for purchase were sold out in just seconds.

The matte black, champagne gold and gray color variants were up for grabs and were all listed as sold out just some seconds after the website opened for the flash sale. This isn’t coming as a bit of a surprise because of the spectacular design and decent specs lineup which the Redmi Note 4X came with. Moreover, the version up for grab carries a price tag of 999 Yuan which is relatively cheap.

The customized Hatsune Miku version is yet to go on it sale and when it does, a similar feat would most likely be achieved due to the positive reception the Hatsune version also received. The Redmi Note 4X Hatsune edition carries a price tag of 1299 Yuan and this not only gets you the smartphone, but also a customized protective case, mobile power bank and access to download customized theme later on.

