Huawei Honor 8 Lite Official in China With Kirin 655, Android 7 & 12MP Shooter

UPDATE:

Pricing has been revealed. Honor 8 Lite starts at 1099 Yuan ($160) for 3GB + 32, 1399 yuan ($203) for 4GB + 32GB and 1599 Yuan ($232) for 4GB + 64GB.

Huawei had a big event today and the first product to be announced was none other than the Huawei Honor 8 Lite model, which we are already familiar with, thanks to the recent listing in Finland.

Huawei revealed that the Honor 8 Lite comes with a 12-layer mirror coating to make it look premium. The phone comes in four color options, Midnight Black, Streamer Gold, Sea Blue and Pearl White. The phone features a 5.2-inch 1080p display up front with curved glass on top. Under the hood, the Honor 8 Lite version features the mid-range Kirin 655 processor. In comparison, the Huawei Honor 8 flagship came with the powerful Kirin 950 chipset. One of the highlights of the device is that it runs on the new Android 7 Nougat version based on EMUI 5.0.

At the back, the phone features a single 12MP f/2.2 aperture camera while up front, there is an 8MP wide-angle shooter. The front camera uses the light from the LCD to light up your selfies even under dark lighting conditions.

Other features of the Honor 8 Lite are already known to us. So, the phone comes with 3GB RAM, 16GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB and 3000mAh battery. There should be a 4GB RAM high version as well, but the company is yet to confirm this.

Also, Huawei is yet to release the pricing of the device, but we’ll update this article when the details are out.

