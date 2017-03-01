Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked Press Render Analyzed: All there is to Know

Just a while ago, we got what is likely the first real press render of the Samsung Galaxy S8. We have seen leaked casings, concept images, and so on of the Galaxy S8 but none quite looks as real as this one leaked by popular tipster Evan Bass. For one, Evan Bass, who tweets from the handle @evleaks, has got a high level of credibility in leaks such as these. The leaked images of the LG G6 and several others from his end in the past were accurate.

We’ll do a brief analysis of the Galaxy S8 render in other to verify some of the features the device packs. You might have taken note of the numerous apertures, on-screen features and buttons revealed on the leaked press render without knowing what they really are.

First, the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with the same top bezels as found on the Galaxy Note 7 despite it having a higher screen-to-body ratio. The top bezel houses the front-facing camera as well as an iris scanner. The iris scanner is located at the top right (pictured above) and is supported by a LED light. At the left side of the top bezel lies the selfie camera and a LED notification indicator, as well as an ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

At the left side of the display is a dedicated button for activating the Samsung Bixby Assistant that would debut on the Galaxy S8. The Bixby Assistant is an AI which functions like the Apple Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. The button sits under the volume rocker. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will likely feature the Edge UX as the pull tab for the interface is clearly visible on the right corner of the curved display. The Edge UX is a customizable quick app launcher on which favorite and frequently used apps like contact app, and others could be added.

We won’t fail to mention the unusually tall height of the Galaxy S8. Despite using an all-screen display with a higher screen-to-body ratio, the S8 isn’t very wide because it uses a new industry aspect ratio format (18:9) which is called Univisium. The LG G6 uses the same format and it gives manufacturers the leverage to make the device large but only wide enough to fit into the hand for one handed operation. It is also said to make split-screen multitasking which comes with Android Nougat fit in properly.

It should be noted also that the Samsung Galaxy S8 curvature radius at the edges has been slightly reduced and is similar to that of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 (see illustration above). This is done to improve aesthetics and also to avoid unintended touches. Really, it looks way better and more beautiful this way. We expect to see more leaked details in the coming days until Samsung officially takes the wrap off the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus on March 29.

