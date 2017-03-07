Rumor: All-Metal Nokia Flagship with Dual Cameras and Snapdragon 835 Set for June Release

Rumor has it that Nokia has a dual-camera flagship in the pipeline with a release date set for June. You might be wondering what features HMD Global will be putting on this flagship device? Will it have PureView or Carl Zeiss optics? Sorry to burst your bubble, but it will feature neither of the two.

When Microsoft acquired the rights to release phones under the Nokia name, they also purchased Nokia’s PureView Imaging Technology. Now that HMD is the new licensee, it has no rights to use it.

You might also be wondering what happened with Nokia’s other camera partner, Carl Zeiss. It turns out that Nokia is also done with them. This info was confirmed via the official Nokia Mobile twitter account but there was no reason attached to the response. But they do say they have “invested in excellent imaging solutions”.

Apart from the phone sporting dual camera lenses, it will also feature an all-metal design and a Snapdragon 835 processor. The source says this dual-camera flagship is different from the other Snapdragon 835 flagship also scheduled to be released later this year.

Other differences between both devices asides the number of cameras are the RAM (4GB/6GB), screen size, camera pixel count (23MP or more) and pricing. The pricing for both devices are expected to be over ¥4000 (~$580) with the larger variant even being priced at over ¥4500 (~$652).

