Nubia Dual Camera Phone said to Be Nubia Z17 Mini

Nubia teased a dual camera phone earlier today set to launch on the 21st of March. The phone will be the first dual camera phone from the manufacturer. Turns out the device is called the Nubia Z17 Mini!!!

The name was leaked on Weibo by “@Kunamato Science” and also includes the full specs of the device. First, let’s talk about the name. Nubia released the Z11 series last year, so we are pretty surprised at the jump to 17. Apart from that, the name also hints that we will probably get to see a Z17 and probably a Z11 Max too.

The Nubia Z17 Mini will be available in multiple color variants with different configurations. There will be a black gold and gold variant with a Snapdragon 652 processor and 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 653 SoC + 6GB RAM respectively. There will also be a blue variant with 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 653 processor. Storage on all variants will be 64GB (eMMC 5.0).

All versions will have dual 13MP Sony IMX258 cameras on the rear and a 16MP camera up front for selfies. The Nubia Z17 Mini will sport a 5.2-inch 1080p display. A 3000mAh battery will power the phone and it will have support for Quick Charge 3.0. There will also be a USB Type-C port and pricing for the Nubia Z17 Mini will be capped at ¥1899 ($275).

The leakster also says that the Nubia Z17 Mini won’t have its camera design stacked side by side on the left. But will instead be positioned in the middle of the phone and stacked on top of each other.

What do you think about the Nubia Z17 Mini? Impressive but confusing specs sums it up.

(Source)

