Galaxy S8, S8+ Leaks Reveal Black Sky, Orchid Grey, Arctic Silver, Purple Color Variants and Pricing

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with KGI Securities, had revealed in the previous week that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship smartphones from Samsung would be coming in seven color options. Leaked photos of some of the color variants have now appeared.

Now, the well-known leakster, Evan Blass has revealed the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in three colors like Black Sky, Orchid Grey and Arctic Silver. Another leakster #kksneaksleaks has the Galaxy S8 in a Purple version.

In another tweet, Blass has also revealed the alleged pricing of Galaxy S8 as 799 euros ($860) and that of Galaxy S8+ as 899 euros ($967). Kuo had revealed that both the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung would be arriving in seven colors like gold, silver, bright, matte black, blue, orchid and pink. Hence, it is likely that the upcoming leaks may reveal the color variants of S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ would be arriving with several common specs. According to Kuo, the Exynos 8895 edition of these phones will be released in the Europe and Asia and the Snapdragon 835 variants will be arriving in markets like the U.S., Japan and China. The internal storage on both phones will be 64 GB.

Both chipset models are expected to be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. Samsung is rumored to release 6 GB RAM option for both phones exclusively in China and South Korea.

Both phones reportedly feature 12-megapixel f/1.7 aperture rear-facing cameras and they are also expected to come with autofocus enabled 8-megapixel f1.7 aperture front-facing cameras. Both flagships are rumored to be arriving with 3.7-megapixel RGB sensor on the front for face detection and iris scanning. Both phones are preloaded with Android Nougat OS.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to house a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display that carries support for 1,440 x 2,960 pixels. The S8+ is rumored to be fitted with 6.2-inch S-AMOLED display with the same display resolution. Both the displays are expected to support an aspect ratio 18.5:9. The S8 is rumored to house a 3,000 mAh battery whereas the S8+ is pegged to be packed with a 3,500 mAh battery. Both phones are slated to get officially unveiled on March 29.

