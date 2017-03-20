Sony Xperia L1 Budget Phone Unveiled; Official Images, Specs, Pricing, and Availability

Sony Xperia L1 is a new budget smartphone from the Japanese tech giant. It is the fifth smartphone so far from the company in this year as it had announced the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in the previous month. The Xperia L1 reminds us of the Xperia L smartphone that was launched in 2013. However, it does bear any similarities with the older phone.`

Xperia L1 Specifications

The Xperia L1 measures 151 x 74 x 8.7 mm and its weight is 180 grams. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that comes in color options such as black, white and pink. Its front side appears flat and has sharp corners.

The L1 has a 5.5-inch LCD display that supports an HD resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels. The budget phone features a MediaTek MT6737T chipset under its hood that has a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor along with Mali-T720 MP2 graphics. The SoC is coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

The Xperia L1 has 16 GB of native storage and carries support for up to 256 GB microSD card. It has a 13-megapixel rear snapper equipped with f/2.2 lens. The front side of the L1 houses a 5-megapixel f/2/2 aperture selfie shooter that features 24 mm wide-angle lens.

It comes loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Some of it other features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, v4.2 Bluetooth, a-GPS, USB Type-C and 2,620 mAh battery that is enabled with STAMINA mode.

Xperia L1 Official Images

Xperia L1 Pricing, Availability

The Xperia L1 pricing has not been announced yet. However, it is said to arrive with “affordable pricing,” It would be available for purchase in April and it will be coming to select regions in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia and Middle East. In select markets, Sony may release only the single SIM version of the smartphone.

