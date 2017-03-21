OPPO F3 Plus Unboxed Video, Live Images Surface Before Official Announcement

The OPPO F3 and OPPO F3 Plus Selfie Expert smartphones are all set to get officially unveiled on March 23. However, the rumor mill has already revealed the full specifications of both smartphones. Now, a leaked unboxed video of the alleged OPPO F3 Plus has appeared before the official announcement.

OPPO F3 Plus Unboxing Video

The unboxing video that only lasts for a minute is available on Slashleaks YouTube channel. It only reveals the rear side of the phone. Also, it does not reveal any information on the specifications of the phone, but it shows what items are present inside the box of the alleged phone. It includes a wall adapter, charging cable, earphones, protective case and user manual.

The lady holding the phone in the video says that the OPPO F3 Plus is larger than OPPO F1s as she holds both the phones together. A leaked document that has the entire specs of OPPO F3 Plus revealed that the smartphone measures 163.63 x 80.8 x 7.35 mm and it houses a 6-inch full HD display. The OPPO F1s has a 5.5-inch screen and it measures 154.5 x 76 x 7.4 mm.

OPPO F3 Plus Live Images

Among the live images of the OPPO F3 Plus, its top-half can be seen and it seems to be sporting the rumored front-facing dual cameras. Leaked information has revealed that it would be sporting a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual cameras on its front. The other images showcases the rear side of the phone and items that are available in the box package of OPPO F3 Plus. One of the images shows a person holding two OPPO phones which could possibly be the OPPO F3 and F3 Plus.

An image of the retail box of OPPO F3 revealed that like the F3 Plus, it would be also featuring dual selfie cameras. The OPPO F3 Plus is expected to feature 16-megapixel rear facing camera. The OPPO F3 is rumored to come with 5.5-inch full HD screen. The OPPO F3 and F3 Plus are speculated to be fueled by Snapdragon 653 chipset. The F3 Plus is pegged to contain 64 GB of native storage and carry support for up to 256 GB of microSD. They are rumored to be running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS that is skinned with ColorOS 3.0. The larger phone is expected to house a 4,000 mAh battery along with VOOC fast charging support and the OPPO F3 may come with a smaller battery.

(source)

