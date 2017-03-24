New Meizu Smartphone with Model Number M621C-S Certified by TENAA

Meizu is one brand that is known for its innovativeness, so we were thrilled by a leaked product schedule said to be that of Meizu was spotted. The product schedule revealed the company would launch a total of six smartphones spread across the months of the year. So far, we have only seen one smartphone and from the schedule, we expect to see the next one in June. But the leaks just won’t stop coming, despite the scanty launch we expect this year.

The latest leak is that of a new Meizu smartphone which appeared on China’s Telecommunication regulatory agency’s (TENAA) website where it has been certified. The listing gave us a view of the device’s render from all four sides and also a rundown of the specifications of the device simply identified as Meizu M621C-S. The renders look very much like those of the Meizu M5S which touched down last month and considering the model name it is listed with, the device will likely be the Meizu S.

On the listed specs, the Meizu smartphone is listed with a dimension of 153.6 x 75.6 x 8.15mm and weighs just 175g. It sports a 5.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is listed as coming with 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM versions and would be powered by a 1.8GHz processor which would likely be a MediaTek Helio P25 chip. There is also three storage versions of 16GB, 32GB and 64GB respectively and all three can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD.

On the camera end, the Meizu phone packs a 13MP rear camera sensor with a round LED flash and upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box and keeping the lights on is a 3920mAh battery which is appreciable. Connectivity options like Bluetooth, 3G, 2G, 4G, Wi-Fi and others are also listed.

Read Also: No Flagship Snapdragon Chip For Meizu This Year Says Analyst

We can’t say if this smartphone is the same model that received 3C certification days back and was also granted radio transmission certificate last week but its appearance on TENAA may be an indication its launch is drawing closer. Whenever that happens, expect the device to be available in white, silver and blue colors.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: