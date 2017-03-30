Google Has Reached 2.1 Million Pixel, Pixel XL Sales Mark; LG to Build Pixel 3?

Google had launched the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in October 2016. Even though these phones were launched six months ago, they are not easily available for purchase. The search engine giant has not yet revealed the number of Pixel units that it has sold so far. However, a report that has surfaced today provides an answer on it.

The Pixel and Pixel XL phones are advertised as “made by Google” devices, but tech enthusiasts know it well that HTC has manufactured them. A report that has emerged from Commercial Times, a Chinese media, states that HTC has shipped 2.1 million units of both smartphones since fall 2016. The number do appear impressive, but it does not seem to be a major threat for the smartphone market leaders like Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel and Pixel XL phones are not available in numerous markets. Since they are available in fewer markets, Google could only reach 2 million sales mark for these phones. Since the Taiwanese tech company has already won a two-year contract, it will be collaborating with Google once again to build the next generation Pixel phones this year.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are speculated to be codenamed as Muskie and Walleye. Both phones are rumored to be driven by Snapdragon 835 SoC and are likely to feature an enhanced rear-facing camera for advanced low light photography.

The report further states that there is stiff competition on the company that will manufacture Pixel 3 phones that will release in 2018. LG, TCL and Coolpad the three companies battling it out to win a contract with Google to build the 2018 Pixel phones. It seems that LG may successfully clinch the deal and market pundits have predicted that Google will sell around 5 million Pixel 3 phones in 2018.

We advise our readers to take this report with a grain of NaCl since Google has not released an official sales report for its Pixel and Pixel XL phones. The current shortage of Pixel phones is such that customers have to wait around 4-5 weeks to receive their order. Hence, the search giant company needs to improve the shipments of its Pixel phones that would help them reach a better sales number.

