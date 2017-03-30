Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X High version with 10 colors, 4GB RAM, Deca-core Chip Hits TENAA

A new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X version that looks like a higher version has appeared on China’s Telecom regulatory agency’s (TENAA) website after it was certified by the agency. This is coming barely two months after the device was quietly released by Xiaomi in China.

The new version of the Redmi Note 4X, which comes with the model number MBT6A5, is obviously a higher version of the smartphone considering it is listed as having 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Another proof that it is a higher version is the deca-core 2.0GHz processor it is listed with. The earlier Redmi Note 4X model comes sporting an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz.

Other specs listed with the new TENAA certified Redmi Note 4X include, a 5.5-inch TFT display with Full HD resolution, a large 4,000mAh battery, 13MP rear camera sensor and 5MP front camera. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As stated, the device is listed wit a deca-core chip and MedaiTek is the one known for using deca-core processors but there isn’t a MediaTek SoC clocked at 2.0GHz. The Helio X20 has a clock frequency of 2.1GHz so, it is likely there is an error or the chip is indeed an Helio X20 with a slightly reduced frequency.

Another striking thing of note on the specs list is the number of colour options the device will come in. A total of ten colour variants are listed and they include Gold, Gray, Silver, White, Black, Pink, Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Dark Gray, Cherry Blossom. Since the cost of using a MediaTek chip is lower than a Qualcomm variant, we really don’t expect a steep price increase on this version when it is launched.

