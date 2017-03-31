OnePlus Announces Limited Edition Dash Energy Drink, Early April Fools Joke?

OnePlus teased yesterday via its twitter account that it had a Dash Charge Product scheduled to launch today. Most of us were probably expecting a new charger or an electronic product at most. Alas! Turns out we were wrong. The new product is actually an energy drink, the Dash Energy Drink. I bet you didn’t see that coming.

OnePlus says the Dash Energy Drink is nutritional and will “unlock a person’s hidden potential. OnePlus is even using the “a day’s power in half an hour” slogan to market the energy drink. They say with the energy drink, you don’t need to sleep for eight hours to recharge. That time can now be cut down to just 30 minutes with the Dash Energy Drink. This is probably a joke.

Interested in testing out this theory? Then you can get the Dash Energy Drink starting tomorrow. If you live in London, you will be able to get a taste of the drink at Bishops Square, Spitalfields, London between 12 midday to 4PM. For those in India, the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore will have it starting at 11AM IST. EU residents can enter the online raffle(not yet active as at the time of writing) to win a pack of four energy drinks.

READ MORE: OnePlus 2 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Finally Nearng Release

This is a highly limited edition product. So hurry if you want to have a taste of it. OnePlus says it is also slashing 15% off its Dash Charge Bundle. The bundle includes a Dash Charge travel adapter and a supported USB-C cable. This is a chance to grab a spare for your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T too is a limited sale.

Since the Dash Energy Drink is a real product, does it count as an April Fool’s joke?

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: