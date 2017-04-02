HTC U Leaked Photo Shows Its Design From All Angles

HTC U is the alleged flagship smartphone that is expected to get unleashed soon. A fresh render of the phone has appeared to reveal its design from all angles.

According to previous leaks, the purported HTC U flagship is codenamed as HTC Ocean. As it can be seen in the leaked photo, the left and right sides of the display are flanked with super-slim bezels. The top and bottom bezels also appear to be trimmed compared to the bezels seen on the HTC 10 flagship phone from 2016. There is a HTC logo on the chin of the device.

The HTC U seems to be sporting a full metallic chassis. The bottom side of the phone has dual speakers with a USB Type-C port in between. HTC Ocean rumors have consistently hinted that the phone won’t be featuring any physical buttons. The sides of the HTC U are heavily speculated to be flanked touch-sensitive sensors.

Hence, all the functionalities like volume controls and power button are speculated to be accessible through its touch-sensitive frame. Since the fingerprint scanner is not visible, it may arrive embedded under the display. The device does not seem to feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The rear camera of the phone seems to be present with a slight bump.

Well-known tipster, Evan Blass has revealed plenty of details of the rumored HTC flagship. According to him, the HTC U is third phone in the new U lineup from the company that includes smartphones like HTC U Ultra and U Play at the start of the year.

HTC U has a 5.5-inch screen that will carry support quad HD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is expected to be available in two storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB. The appearance of an alleged HTC flagship phone on AnTuTu benchmarks has revealed that the phone with 4 GB of RAM.

The rear camera of the phone is speculated to be of 12-megapidxel whereas its front-facing shooter is pegged to come with 16-megapixel. It is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS that will be skinned with HTC Sense 9 UI. As of this writing, there are no details available on its battery.. It is rumored to get unveiled in April and is expected to be available in market for purchase by May.

