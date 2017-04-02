Moto X (2017) Leaked Press Render, Key Specs Emerge

The unveiling of the Moto X (2017) seems to be approaching fast as a leaked photo of what appears to be a press render of the phone has appeared. Its key specs have surfaced. As previous rumors have hinted, the upcoming Motorola Moto X (2017) is rumored to be a mid-range phone.

Four leaked images of the alleged Moto X (2017) had appeared In the previous week. The leaked images had shown the smartphone in black color. A new leaked press render of a golden colored variant of the alleged Moto X (2017) has appeared to reveal its front and rear.

The upcoming Lenovo phone seems to feature a LED flash for the selfie camera above the display and it seems to feature a physical Home button with oblong design below the screen. The rear side of the phone has antenna bands on the top and bottom portions.

At the center of the rear panel is a batwing logo from Motorola. Above it is the circular dual camera setup that seems to be coupled with a dual-tone LED flash. The bottom part of the back panel does not feature pins to attach Moto Mods accessories.

The volume rockers and power button are placed on the right side, and topside seems to feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The design of the phone seems quite similar to the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus phones that were announced recently.

According to a well-known tipster, Roland Quandt, the Moto X (2017) is codenamed as Sanders and its model number is XT180x. The smartphone is driven by Snapdragon 625 chipset which is a clear indication that it is not a flagship phone. Between 2013 to 2015, Motorola has released flagship phones under Moto X moniker, but the upcoming Moto X (2017) seems to be a mid-range phone.

Motorola Moto "X 2017" XT180x codename "Sanders": Snapdragon 625, 3/4GB RAM, 32/64GB ROM. 13MP camera (don't know if second cam sensor same) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 2, 2017

It is expected to arrive in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM models along with storage options such as 32 GB and 64 GB. The leakster claims that one of the sensors of the dual rear camera is of 13-megapixel, but he is not sure whether the second sensor is also of 13-megapixel. As of this writing, there is no information on the battery capacity of the device.

