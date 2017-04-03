Helio P20 Powered Sony Xperia XA1 Goes on Sale in Hong Kong, Brings Android Nougat

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Alongside the Xperia XZs, XZs Premium announced at MWC 2017, Sony also released mid-range smartphones the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra. The Xperia XA1 went on sale today in Hong Kong.

The XA1 is a 5-inch phone with a curved HD screen with Gorilla Glass protection, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage.It is powered by Mediatek’s Helio P20 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz. Sony has been generous with the cameras. There is a f/2.0 23MP sensor with Exmor RS™ on the rear and an 8MP Exmor R camera with a 23mm wide angle lens in front for selfies.

Android 7.0 Nougat comes bundled with the Xperia XA1 and it is fueled by a 2300mAh battery with Mediatek’s Pump Express+ 2.0 fast charge. There is also NFC on-board and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

What you’d surely like about the Xperia XA1 is its nearly bezel-less sides. That design is however marred by the huge top and bottom bezels.

READ MORE: Sony Xperia L1 Budget Smartphone Unveiled: Official Images,Specs, Pricing and Availability

The XA1 is priced at HK$2,498 (¥2215/$321) and is available in White, Gold, Black, and Pink. Sony is launching the Xperia XZs in India today but there is no mention of the Xperia XA1 making an appearance.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: