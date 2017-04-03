Xiaomi Mi 6 Cases Listed on Online Stores, No Audio Jack Cut-out

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has not launched yet and lately we have been getting conflicting details in terms of design. In spite of that, some online stores have started listing cases for the Mi 6. It is either they know something we don’t or they are just taking a risk and betting that they are right with the design.

Judging from the design of the case, we can see there is no cut-out for the earphone jack. It appears the rumor of Xiaomi ditching the audio jack to make the phone waterproof is true. However we can see cut-outs for dual cameras on the rear and a dual LED flash.

Another unique design on the case is the presence of cut-outs at the four corners for the antenna lines. This is a new design different from that of the Xiaomi Mi 5 which sits at the top and bottom of the phone and that of the Mi 5s Plus that goes across the back plate.

Other features of the case includes cut-outs for the noise cancelling microphone at the top and speaker grilles and USB type-C port at the bottom. The case is available in black, blue, and pink (rose gold).

