Comparison: ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini has finally debuted on April 6 after a few weeks of leaks. It is a budget smartphone that features a dual rear camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Pro phablet that was launched in July 2016 is one of the major rivals of Nubia Z17 Mini. Here is a comparison between the two smartphones to find out which one is better phone.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Design

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini has a metal unibody design that measures 146.7 x 72.5 x 7.5mm and weighs 155 grams. It comes in color options such as Silver, Gold and Gray. The Redmi Pro also sports a full metallic chassis and it sports narrow bezels. Since it measures 151.5 x 76.2 x 8.2 and it weighs 174 grams, it is taller, wider, thicker and slightly heavier than the Nubia Z17 Mini. It comes in colors like Black, Gold and Red.

The bezels of Redmi Pro are slightly thicker than the bezels present on Nubia Z17 Mini. The physical Home button on Redmi Pro has a fingerprint scanner embedded in it. The Nubia Z17 Mini has a capacitive Home button and it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Display

The Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch IPS LPTS display that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It produces a pixel density of 424 ppi and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 70.1 percent. Xiaomi has included an OLED LTPS screen of 5.5 inches that also produces full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels with a ppi count of 401. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 72 percent. Both the screens are flanked with 2.5D curved glass.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Specs

CPU

The Nubia Z17 Mini comes in two CPU editions. The Standard variant is powered by Snapdragon 652 whereas the High variant is driven by Snapdragon 653. On the other side, the High and Exclusive editions of the Redmi Pro is fueled by MediaTek Helio X25 SoC and the Standard model is driven by Helio X20 SoC.

RAM, ROM and MicroSD

The Nubia Z17 Mini Standard edition has 4 GB of RAM and its High edition has 6 GB of RAM. Both the variants have 64 GB of internal storage. The Exclusive edition of Redmi Pro has 4 GB of RAM and its native storage is 128 GB. The other CPU variants of Redmi Pro come with 3 GB of RAM and internal storage choices of 32 GB and 64 GB. The second SIM compartment on the hybrid SIM slots of both phones carries support for microSD card.

Battery

The ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini has a 2,950 mAh battery whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Pro is packed with a larger battery of 4,050 mAh. Both phones carry support for 5V/2V fast charging through the USB Type-C port.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Software

Both the phones are loaded with Android Marshmallow OS. The Nubia Z17 Mini has nubia UI 4.0 proprietary software overlaid on Android OS whereas the Redmi Pro features MIUI 8.0 skin.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Cameras

The Nubia Z17 Mini has a 13-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 13-megapixel RGB (Sony IMX258) sensor in its dual rear camera setup. It is equipped with a single LED flash. It houses an 80-degree wide angle 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Redmi Pro features a 13-megapixel Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor from Samsung in its twin camera setup. It is coupled with a dual-LED flash. Its frontside features a 5-megapixel 85-degree wide angle lens.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini vs Xiaomi Redmi Pro: Pricing & Availability

The Redmi Pro Helio X20 | 3 GB + 32 GB, Helio X25 | 3 GB + 64 GB, Helio X25 | 4 GB + 128 GB were respectively priced at 1,499 Yuan ($217), 1,699 Yuan ($246) and 1,999 Yuan ($289). The prices have been slashed since (check the table). The Nubia Z17 Mini that has been announced recently will on sale from April 13. Its 4 GB RAM model is priced at 1,699 Yuan ($246) and 6GB RAM at 1,999 Yuan ($289).

ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini Xiaomi Redmi Pro DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT 146.7 x 72.5 x 7.5 mm

155 grams 151.5 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm

174 grams DISPLAY 5.2-inch 1080p IPS LCD 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED

CPU SD652 / SD653 Helio X20 / Helio X25 MEMORY 4GB + 64GB

6GB + 64GB 3GB + 32GB / 64GB

4GB + 128GB CAMERA Dual 13MP f/2.2

PDAF/ dual tone LED Dual 13MP + 5MP f/2.0

PDAF / dual tone LED BATTERY 2950mAh 4050mAh OS

Android M Android M

MIUI 8 COLORS Elegant Black, Champagne Gold, Black Gold, Red Silver, Gold, Gray PRICE 4GB + 64GB ¥1699 ($247)



6GB + 64GB ¥1999 ($290)



3GB RAM + 32GB 1099 Yuan ($163)

3GB + 64GB

1299 Yuan ($193)



4GB + 128GB (X25)

1599 Yuan ($237)

