Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Rumored as Launching This Month

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was expected to be the next big thing from the innovative Chinese company and is scheduled for launch next month. But there are indications that Xiaomi has got another big one coming our way this month. Rumors making the round claim Xiaomi is planning to release a new Redmi series smartphone at the end of this month.

We don’t know how true this is, but it is said that the Redmi device in question is the Redmi Pro 2, the successor to the Redmi Pro launched last year. The Redmi Pro was Xiaomi’s first smartphone to pack a dual lens camera setup and the Redmi Pro 2 is said to feature the same camera configuration. Earlier on, specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 had leaked showing it would sport a 12MP Sony IMX362 single sensor at the rear. The device is also said to feature a Snapdragon 660 processor but there are talks of a MediaTek Helio P25 onboard with enhanced support for dual cameras and 12x ISP.

Other rumored details include an all-metal body, 2.5D curved glass, a large 4500mAh battery, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and another version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 4GB + 64GB version is said to be priced at 1599 Yuan ($231), while the 6GB + 128GB version comes in at 1799 Yuan ($260).

