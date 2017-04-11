Dual Camera LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is Official: Helio X27 & ¥2399 ($350) Price
Its been a long wait for LeEco’s dual camera flagship and today the Chinese manufacturer has taken the wraps of their new device. The new smartphone called the Le Pro 3 AI Edition features a bunch of new cool features, most notably its new AI Assistant.
The LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is available in two variants. There is a base version with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a Helio X23 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The high end version has the same RAM but doubles the ROM t0 64GB and is powered by Mediatek’s deca-core 2.6GHz Helio X27 chipset.
|Le Pro 3 AI Edition
|DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
|152.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm
168 grams
|DISPLAY
|5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p
403 ppi
600nit Max Brightness
|CPU
|Standard: Helio X23@ 2.3GHz
Eco Edition: Helio X27@2.6GHz
|MEMORY
|Standard: 4GB + 32GB
Eco Edition: 4GB + 64GB
|CAMERAS: REAR
|13MP + 13MP (B/W + Color) Dual Cameras
f/2.0, PDAF, dual LED flash,
4K/ 1080p @ 30 fps video recording
720p@120 fps slo-mo
|CAMERA: FRONT
|8MP
1.4um pixel f/2.2,
76.5 degree wide angle lens
|BATTERY
|4000mAh
|OS
|EMUI 5.9 (Android M)
|CONNECTIVITY
|2.4G / 5G Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC
Infrared Sensor
Dual SIM (two Nano SIMs)
|4G LTE Bands
|FDD LTE: B1/ 3 / 7
TDD LTE: B38 / 39 / 40 / 41
|PRICE / Release
|Standard: 1799 Yuan ($260)
Eco: 2399 Yuan ($350)
APRIL 14 Release
Le Pro 3 AI Edition Dual Cameras
The Le Pro 3 AI Edition has two 13MP dual cameras on the rear that work in the RGB + monochrome format. Combined with what LeEco calls LE IMAGE AI Engine, users should be able to take clearer and sharper images under low light conditions. The camera app has also got a number of upgraded features. The cameras sit in a single housing along with the dual LED flash giving it a sort of smiley face akin to a Japanese forest spirit.
LeLe AI Assistant
LeEco’s AI assistant is called LeLe. While it may not sound fancy like Siri or Alexa, it does have some very interesting features. LeLe can be activated when the screen is off and will allow you carry out a number of functions by voice alone. It is integrated with all LeECo apps and also works with a number of third party applications too. If you are shopping, LeLe is smart enough to bring up payment options like AliPay. The interesting thing about LeLe is that it learns over time and gets better at what it does.
Le Pro 3 AI Edition Price
The base version of the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is priced at ¥1799 (~$260) while the Helio X27 model sells for ¥2399 ($350). Pre-orders begin at 1400hrs today before going on sale at 1000hrs on the 14th of April. The Le Pro 3 AI Edition is available in gold, rose gold, and black.
