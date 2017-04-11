Dual Camera LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is Official: Helio X27 & ¥2399 ($350) Price

Its been a long wait for LeEco’s dual camera flagship and today the Chinese manufacturer has taken the wraps of their new device. The new smartphone called the Le Pro 3 AI Edition features a bunch of new cool features, most notably its new AI Assistant.

The LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is available in two variants. There is a base version with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a Helio X23 processor clocked at 2.3GHz. The high end version has the same RAM but doubles the ROM t0 64GB and is powered by Mediatek’s deca-core 2.6GHz Helio X27 chipset.

Le Pro 3 AI Edition DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT 152.4 x 75.1 x 7.5mm

168 grams DISPLAY 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080p

403 ppi

600nit Max Brightness CPU Standard: Helio X23@ 2.3GHz

Eco Edition: Helio X27@2.6GHz MEMORY

Standard: 4GB + 32GB

Eco Edition: 4GB + 64GB CAMERAS: REAR

13MP + 13MP (B/W + Color) Dual Cameras

f/2.0, PDAF, dual LED flash,

4K/ 1080p @ 30 fps video recording

720p@120 fps slo-mo

CAMERA: FRONT 8MP

1.4um pixel f/2.2,

76.5 degree wide angle lens BATTERY 4000mAh OS EMUI 5.9 (Android M) CONNECTIVITY 2.4G / 5G Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

Infrared Sensor

Dual SIM (two Nano SIMs) 4G LTE Bands FDD LTE: B1/ 3 / 7

TDD LTE: B38 / 39 / 40 / 41 PRICE / Release Standard: 1799 Yuan ($260)

Eco: 2399 Yuan ($350)



APRIL 14 Release

Le Pro 3 AI Edition Dual Cameras

The Le Pro 3 AI Edition has two 13MP dual cameras on the rear that work in the RGB + monochrome format. Combined with what LeEco calls LE IMAGE AI Engine, users should be able to take clearer and sharper images under low light conditions. The camera app has also got a number of upgraded features. The cameras sit in a single housing along with the dual LED flash giving it a sort of smiley face akin to a Japanese forest spirit.

LeLe AI Assistant

LeEco’s AI assistant is called LeLe. While it may not sound fancy like Siri or Alexa, it does have some very interesting features. LeLe can be activated when the screen is off and will allow you carry out a number of functions by voice alone. It is integrated with all LeECo apps and also works with a number of third party applications too. If you are shopping, LeLe is smart enough to bring up payment options like AliPay. The interesting thing about LeLe is that it learns over time and gets better at what it does.

Le Pro 3 AI Edition Price

The base version of the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is priced at ¥1799 (~$260) while the Helio X27 model sells for ¥2399 ($350). Pre-orders begin at 1400hrs today before going on sale at 1000hrs on the 14th of April. The Le Pro 3 AI Edition is available in gold, rose gold, and black.

