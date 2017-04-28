Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Gets Android 7 via MIUI Developer ROM Update

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

When Xiaomi announced on MIUI Forum that the MIUI 8 China Developer ROM 7.4.20 has been released, the company noted that the update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X was suspended because they were working on MIUI based on Android 7.0 for the device. They also hinted that update for Redmi 3S/3X, Redmi 4X was delayed due to stability test.

The company has indeed been working on the MIUI 8 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and it has been in developer ROM which those running the Global ROM have been able to download for a while now. But the China developer ROM was said to have been in Close Dev all these while and that has now been concluded. The Open Dev ROM, MIUI 8 7.4.27 beta which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat is now available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and other models. Redmi Note 4X users running the Close Dev ROM can get the update via OTA, while those using the latest MIUI China Developer ROM will get MIUI 8 OTA update notifications on their phones. Alternatively, they can click ‘Updater’ app to check for updates. Of course, if you are doing this, don’t forget to backup data before upgrading.

On the other hand, if you’re using MIUI 8 China stable ROM or other older versions, you’ll need to flash your device before you can get this update. In case you don’t know which version you are using, if you got your Redmi Note 4X brand new and you’re in China, chances are that your device is running the MIUI China Stable ROM and you can only access this Android N based MIUI update if you flash your device to the developer ROM. Of course, you shouldn’t attempt flashing your phone if you don’t know how to because you could brick or boot loop the device.

The MIUI 8 version 7.4.27 Beta brings such features like weather, wind, air quality forecast for next 48 hours, location-based 2-hours minutely rain forecasts. It also brings support for daily data plans and fixes long time CPU occupation when not using weather app. You can learn more by visiting the source link below (MIUI Forum).



