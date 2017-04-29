Images of LG G6 Mini With Smaller 5.4-inch 18:9 Display Surface, Launching Soon?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The LG G6 was announced at MWC 2017, sporting a unique 5.7-inch Full Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Even though LG’s latest flagship isn’t powered by the new Snapdragon 835 processor, its reviews have been mainly positive. News has it that the Korean electronics giant is working on a smaller version called the G6 Mini.

The LG G6 Mini is rumored to launch with a 5.4-inch display that will have the same aspect ratio has its bigger sibling. Its screen-to-body ratio will be under 80%. Other specification details are currently unknown though we can be sure it won’t be getting the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Images of the device have also leaked online and they look identical to the original. There are dual rear cameras on the back, positioned above the fingerprint scanner; and the name “G6” written at the base. There is an audio jack sitting at the top and a USB Type-C port and speaker grille lining the bottom.

LG G6 Mini might not be the final name of the device. The last time LG used the Mini name was in the LG G2 Mini, so we are leaning towards them sticking to it for the G6 too.

(Source, via)

