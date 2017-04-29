blackview deal

What Happens When You Drop The Super Costly Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design? Hint: It’s Ugly!

HuaweiNews

by Jed John ago 1

Share33
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 33

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design is a limited edition model from Huawei which was announced last year alongside the Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro. The Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design comes as a ready answer to fans who have been waiting for a Huawei phone with a curved display. This one isn’t just for any category of fans, though, as it carries an 8999 Yuan ($1300) price tag. The Mate 9 Porsche Design is customised, crafted by the popular Porsche Design studio with an AMOLED display panel.

huawei mate 9 porsche design broken screen

Thus, it was mortifying and even horrifying to see how the device looked when it took a tumble off its owner’s hands and boom! the screen got shattered. More horrifying is the cost the owner will likely incur on the $1300 phone if he decides to get the screen changed.

Read AlsoHuawei Mate 9 Porsche Design Vs Gionee M2017: Which Luxury Phone is Worth Your Money?

The Mate 9 Porsche Design screen alone costs around 4688 (around $679) and this is apart from the cost of the labour by the repairer. So, the owner may likely be looking at an $800 repair bill. That is enough to get you an iPhone by the way. I’m sure you’ll agree now that the Mate 9 Porsche isn’t for everyone. Apart from being very expensive, it is also costly to maintain. The Mate 9 Porsche Design and the Mate 9 Pro, both have the same curved design except that the Porsche Design has the Porsche logo at its front and back, and also comes only in 6GB + 256GB memory variant.

 

Always be the first to know. Follow us:
Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • I guess they’re buying the P10 Plus now.

    I’ll treat mine with one of these liquid nano coatings.

33 Shares
Share33
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin