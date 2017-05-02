Gionee M6S Plus Goes on Sale in China, Starts at ¥3499 (~$507)

Gionee announced the M6S Plus last week as a successor to the M6 and M6 Plus. For this new high mid-range device, Gionee has gone all out with the specs. From its monster 6000mAh battery, to the Snapdragon 653 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and all these sitting behind a 6-inch Samsung AMOLED display, you should expect this to be pricey too.

The Gionee M6S Plus is now on sale today in China and film star, Dakang Secretary is the brand ambassador for the phone. For ¥3499 (~$507), you can snag the 64GB variant on Jingdong. There is also a 256GB version but it is not available for purchase now though the price is listed as ¥4299 (~$623)

The Gionee M6S Plus does more than just pack impressive specs. The phone is also pretty secured with a dedicated fingerprint encryption chip with an EAL4+ certification. Gionee says the 6020mAh battery also supports QC 3.0 and will still retain over 80% of its capacity after a 700 charge cycle.

For optics, the Gionee M6S Plus has a 12MP rear camera with 1.4μm pixel and a f/1.9 aperture while the front facing camera is an 8MP sensor. It also runs Android 6.0 (Amigo OS 3.5) which is a bummer seeing as quite a number of phones are launching with Nougat already.

If you are in need of a phone with a large battery, a large display and a focus on security, you may want to consider the M6S Plus.

