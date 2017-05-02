ZTE’s Axon 7 Latest Update Brings Night Mode, 256GB Storage Support & Others

ZTE has rolled out a new update for its Axon 7 flagship device which was launched last year. The update is apparently for Axon 7 users in the US but there is at least a ray of hope that the update would spread to other regions soon. the new update brings the latest build, B25 which is said to incorporate feedbacks received since the launch of Android Nougat on the Axon 7.

Among the features which the Axon 7 update brings, one of them is that users now have the option to use night mode setting and the device now supports up to 256GB storage of microSD storage. The update now allows users to disable some stock apps that isn’t useful to them anymore and also brings several other bug fixes.

Here’s a summary of the new features the update brings.

Enables “Night Mode” setting

Supports 256GB micro SD cards

Allows users to disable some stock apps

Optimizes the “Do Not Disturb” function

Fixes various Wi-Fi Calling issues

Improves device stability and security

Miscellaneous performance improvements and other fixes.

The ZTE Axon 7 is a Snapdragon 820-powered device which was launched with a powerful Hi-Fi audio system. The smartphone also came as the first Daydream-ready smartphone from a Chinese manufacturer. The device was recently upgraded to Android Nougat from the Marshmallow which it launched with.

