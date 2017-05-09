Smartisan Nut Pro Official: Snapdragon 625/626, Dual Rear Cameras, Starts at ¥1499 ($217)

The Smartisan Nut Pro is now official. Unveiled at an event this evening in China, Smartisan’s new phone is a mid-ranger with a premium design.

Smartisan Nut Pro Design

Built from a mixture of metal and glass and available in carbon black, red wine, and a special edition called “Thin Red Line”, the Smartisan Nut Pro looks like a very sophisticated iPhone SE. The phone is just 6.98mm thick, weighs 158g but still manages to hold a 3500mAh battery.

The Nut Pro has dual rear cameras that sit at the top left corner and are spaced apart. Right in the middle of the phone is Smartisan’s logo and at the base is the manufacturer’s name. The base is in symmetry with the lower bezel in front that holds the physical home button. A simple but classy design.

Smartisan Nut Pro Specs

Available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage options, the Smartisan Nut Pro varies in specification according to the storage capacity. All three have a 5.5-inch in-cell full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and dual 13MP rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. Where they vary is in the front facing camera, processor and some additional features.

The 32GB variant has an 8MP f/2.0 front camera while the 64GB and 128GB variants sport 16MP f/2.0 sensors. The 32GB is also powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor while the remaining two use the more recent Snapdragon 626. If you want NFC, you can only get that on the 128GB version.

The rest of the specs remain the same. There is a fingerprint scanner under the home button that can store up to ten different prints and also supports Alipay. The phone uses a dual hybrid SIM tray, supports dual band WiFi, and has Bluetooth 4.2. It also has a 3500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Smartisan Nut Pro Price

The Smartisan Nut Pro starts at ¥1499 (~$217) for the 32GB version which is only available in carbon black; ¥1799 for the 64GB version (~$260) available in carbon black and red wine; and ¥2299 (~$333) for the 128GB version which is available in carbon black, red wine, and The Thin Red Line special edition.

Smartisan OS 3.6/3.7

The phone manufacturer also announced Smartisan 3.6/3.7, the latest iteration of its OS. Some of the new features include quick record which lets you take down voice notes by holding down the home button. It also supports optical character recognition (OCR) which lets you convert written text into machine encoded text. This will be useful when copying information from business cards, flyers and noticeboards.

Previous features such as One Step and Bing Bang (Smartisan’s version of Google Now on Tap) have also both been updated to version 1.5 and 2.0 respectively.

