Huawei Honor 9 Arriving with 20MP + 12MP Dual Rear Cameras Like Mate 9, May Launch at June End

The Huawei Honor 9 is in works as its leaked images have already surfaced in April as well as earlier in this month. The Honor 8 came with rear-facing dual cameras and the leaked shots of Honor 9 have revealed that it will continue to feature dual rear cameras.

The dual rear camera module of Honor 8 includes a pair of 12-megapixel sensor. According to a Chinese leakster, the Honor 9’s rear-mounted twin camera setup would include 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel sensors.

The 2016 Huawei Mate 9 flagship smartphone features Leica branded 20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Like the Mate 9, the Honor 9 is also expected to feature 20-megapixel monochrome and 12-mgeapixel RGB sensors. There is no confirmation on whether the Honor 9 will feature Leica branded dual rear snappers.

As far as the design of the phone is concerned, the leakster claims that the Honor 9 appears quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. Leaked photos of the Honor 9 has revealed that is has a glossy appeal as it appears to feature glass rear and has curved edges like the Mi 6. It seems to be a hybrid of Mi 6 and Honor 8. Like the predecessor phone, dual rear cameras are placed on the left corner which is accompanied with laser focus module and dual-LED flash.

The major change in the design is that the fingerprint scanner is no longer present on the backside of the Honor 9. It is now present under the physical Home button at the frontside. On Honor 8, the fingerprint reader could function as Smart Key to start any desirable function such as open any app, launch camera, take screenshot and so on. Since the fingerprint scanner is moved at the front of Honor 9, it is likely that the company may have axed the Smart Key feature.

Recent information has revealed that the Honor 9 could be the first phone from the Chinese company to come without a 3.5mm audio jack. The bottom side of the phone has a USB Type-C port placed between a pair of two identical speaker grilles.

The leakster has claimed that the Huawei Honor 9 would be unveiled at the end of the coming month. The launch of the Honor 9 at June seems likely because the predecessor phone was launched in July last year.

