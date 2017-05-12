Take A Look At The Trendy Mate 9 Blue & Red Color Models In Pictures

Earlier today we reported on the addition of two trendy new colour variants to the Huawei Mate 9 lineup which already had six attractive colours before now. The Mate 9 just got a Topaz Blue and Agate Red colour variants and quite honestly they look more beautiful in these photo tour courtesy Sina Technology.

Huawei seems to be emulating the strategy used on the highly successful P9 and P9 Plus on the Mate 9. First, the Mate 9 featured the same dual Leica camera setup which was first introduced on the P9. And now, the Mate 9 is being refreshed just like the P9, getting the two colours which were introduced into the P9 lineup and was very well received. Coincidentally, the duo is Huawei’s top grossing devices presently. The Mate 9 ‘s colour options now include Champagne Gold, Moonlight Silver, Mocha brown, Ceramic White, Gray, Black, and now Agate Red and Topaz Blue, eight amazing colours.

The Huawei Mate 9‘s new Agate Red and Topaz Blue variants are available only on the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The two trendy colours will be available for grabs from Huawei’s official flagship store on Jingdong (JD.com) for just 3899 Yuan on May 14 by 10 AM. You can check out more tour photos of the Mate 9 Topaz Blue and Agate Red variants from below.

