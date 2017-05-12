Mediatek’s Helio P23 Chip Targeted At OPPO, Vivo & Gionee Smartphones – Analyst

A recent report in the Taiwanese media had revealed that MediaTek still has a large inventory of its mid/high-end Helio X20 chip. All fingers point to Qualcomm and the strong performance of the Snapdragon chip which made it the beautiful bride which all OEMs and even tech savvy fans want to court. Apparently, in a bid to regain lost grounds, the Taiwanese fabless chip manufacturer is said to be working on an Helio P23 chip especially as Qualcomm has now announced the Snapdragon 660 and 630 mid-rang chips. The details of the chip were leaked recently, with its launch tipped to be in the fourth quarter of the year.

More details have now emerged from analyst Sun Changxu via a Weibo post, alleging that MediaTek is looking up to OPPO, Vivo and Gionee for the patronage of the yet to be announced chip. Notice how she used the photos of the three companies logo to drive home her point on the post? Recall that both OPPO, Vivo and Gionee were all tipped to be working on models which would feature the SD 660 SoC. The analyst also disclosed that the Helio P23 would likely be featured in phones whose prices range from 1000 Yuan to 3000 Yuan (between $150 – $450) which is the range the three company’s top -selling models fall into. Also, MediaTek would be looking to sell the chip in India and other east Asian markets.

On the rumoured specs, the Helio P23 is said to be built on a 16nm architecture but incorporates the main features of the Helio X30 such as the PowerVR 7XTP GPU. It will support Cat. 7 LTE, LPPDR4X RAM, up to 2K displays, and dual cameras. The Helio P23’s ability to integrate Cat. 7 LTE is a huge boost for the chip which is also said to make use of eight core-A53 cores and will be easier and cheaper to make.

