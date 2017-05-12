Samsung Z4 for First-Time Smartphone Users is Official with 4.5-inch Screen, 1.5 GHz Quad-Core CPU, Tizen 3.0

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Tizen OS powered Samsung Z4 has been officially unveiled. It is a simple 4G smartphone with modest specifications made for first-time users.

The Samsung Z4 has a 4.5-inch screen that produces a resolution of 480 x 800 pixel and it features a 2.5D curved glass. The Z4 is fueled by 1.5 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM. There is no information available on the native storage of the phone and external storage slot of Z4.

It comes preinstalled with Tizen 3.0 OS. Samsung has included several productivity features on the Samsung Z4. There are some Quick features such as Quick Talk, Quick Torch, Quick Launch (for camera), Quick Switch that provides easy and quick access to frequently used features of the phone. The Quick Talk function allows users to launch some apps through voice commands.

The selfie camera of the Samsung Z4 is of 5-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. It is equipped with an LED flash. For shooting selfies quickly, users can show palm or say “cheese” to the phone. The Auto Selfie feature can automatically recognize face and snap selfies. The rear camera of 5-megapixel is coupled with dual-LED flash. The Video Flip feature allows easy switching between the two cameras to record multiples in a single video.

The Z4 comes with connectivity options such as v4.0 Bluetooth, microUSB 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz, Cat. 4 LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi and dual-SIM. Its dual SIM variant will be available in select regions. It features a 2,050 mAh battery. The Battery Notifications feature can be used to allow certain notifications to show up when the battery reaches a pre-set level. Power Planner can optimize the performance of the battery so that the phone can last for the specified time period. The Samsung Z4 measures 132.9 x 69.2 x 10.3 and its weight is 143 grams.

The Samsung Z4 will be launching in select regions starting from India in this month. It will be available in color options like black, gold and silver. The company plans to showcase the Samsung Z4 at the upcoming Tizen Developer Conference that will be held on May 16 and 17 in San Francisco, California.

Compared to the Samsung Z3 that came out in October 2015, the newly launched Z4 is a downgraded phone. The Samsung Z3 includes 5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB native storage, microSD card support, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixdel front camera, and 2,600mAh battery.

