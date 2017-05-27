360 N5S Gets Over 400,000 Reservations Already Ahead of First Flash Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

360 Mobiles announced its latest powerful mid-ranger, the 360 N5s in a conference held a couple of days back in China. The device was not just a beautiful mid-range smartphone, but was also a powerful one, packing 6GB of RAM. The device has been open for reservation on Jingdong (JD.com) since then and as at the time of reporting, the 360 N5s has amassed well over 400,000 registrations and that figure is still rising with about five days left before sales open.

Now, we already know that not everyone who made a reservation for the device will end up getting one when the flash sales open on June 2. However, the reservation numbers is an indication of the popularity of the mid-ranger. 360 Mobile phones are always hard to get in the past so, we don’t know if this one will be any different.

The 360 N5s promises to be a hot-selling one, not just because of its sleek design or 6GB RAM but also because of the dual selfie cameras it features as well as its new user interface which supports split screen function. That is one function that is not so common on phones at the moment. As a reminder, the N5s sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display and equipped with a Snapdragon 653 processor. There is also a 64GB storage as well as a 3730mAh with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. There is also a 13MP rear camera and a dual front-facing camera setup made up of a 13MP Samsung sensor and a 2MP depth of field sensor. The device runs Android OS with the 360 OS 2.0 on top. The 1699 yuan ($247) device will go on its first flash sale on June 2.

